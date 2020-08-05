July 7, 1942 — Aug. 2, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Clifford E. Smith, 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born July 7, 1942 in Granville, he was the son of the late Frank and Ellen (York) Smith.
Clifford married Nancy Pitkin on Dec. 17, 1967. He worked for many years for the Town of Fort Edward. He was known by everyone as “Smitty” and as “The Candy Man” at Slate Valley Center.
Clifford enjoyed spending time with his family and was always feeding the birds and squirrels. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden and was an excellent cook. He was known for his amazing fudge and homemade pickles.
In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, Walter, Lee, and Raymond Smith; as well as his sister, Ellen Dubay.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy Smith; his children, Melissa Smith, John Smith and Grace Ma (Stephen); his grandchildren, Amanda Mallory (Jacob), Dylan LaPoint, and Alexis and Caitlin Ma; his great-grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Madison Mallory, and Troy Mallory; his sisters-in-law, Susan Vannier and Terri Palmer; as well as his beloved cat, Lucy.
At Clifford’s request there will be no calling hours. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a date in the future.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Belinda Martindale and the entire staff of Slate Valley Center, as well as the doctors and nurses on Tower 6 at the Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion during Clifford’s illness.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.