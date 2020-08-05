July 7, 1942 — Aug. 2, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Clifford E. Smith, 78, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born July 7, 1942 in Granville, he was the son of the late Frank and Ellen (York) Smith.

Clifford married Nancy Pitkin on Dec. 17, 1967. He worked for many years for the Town of Fort Edward. He was known by everyone as “Smitty” and as “The Candy Man” at Slate Valley Center.

Clifford enjoyed spending time with his family and was always feeding the birds and squirrels. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden and was an excellent cook. He was known for his amazing fudge and homemade pickles.

In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, Walter, Lee, and Raymond Smith; as well as his sister, Ellen Dubay.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy Smith; his children, Melissa Smith, John Smith and Grace Ma (Stephen); his grandchildren, Amanda Mallory (Jacob), Dylan LaPoint, and Alexis and Caitlin Ma; his great-grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Madison Mallory, and Troy Mallory; his sisters-in-law, Susan Vannier and Terri Palmer; as well as his beloved cat, Lucy.