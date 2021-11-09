Clifford Dale Fordyce

June 8, 1947—Oct. 20, 2021

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 God welcomed Staff Sgt. Clifford D. Fordyce through the gates of Heaven. After a long talk with God, Clifford asked where was the closest place to get a cup of black coffee and a lottery ticket.

Clifford was born on June 8, 1947 at Fort Lee in Virginia. He was the son of Master Sgt. Clifford Fordyce and Adele (Menands) Fordyce. The Village of Menands was named after his mother’s family. She was a beloved teacher at Lake George School District.

Dale, as he was known to everyone, went to Lake George Jr./Sr. High and the Albany Academy for Boys where he graduated.

Dale served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sgt. and during the conflict he became disabled and suffered from his injuries until the day he passed away.

Dale was a longtime member of the Lake George American Legion where he served as a Chaplain.

Dale had no immediate family but he did have a group of friends that were always there for him.

Dale has a shout out from Heaven for those special friends: Roger, Lynda and K.C. Glenn, Helene Horn, Karen Azer, Alex Parrott, Stacey Winters, Jim Shoemaker, Dennis Dickinson, Marc Brown, Dave Colomb.

“THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DID FOR ME!”

A graveside memorial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George on Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

In memory of Dale, we ask you do an extra special thing for a veteran. God Bless You All.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.