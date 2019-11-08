June 28, 1939 — Nov. 6, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Clifford “Cliff” Satterlee, 80, of Lake George, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Born June 28, 1939 in Gloversville, New York, the son of the late Edwin and Marion (Davis) Satterlee.
He was a graduate of Broadalbin High School, Class of 1958, where he excelled in both basketball and soccer.
Cliff was proud to serve his country with the U.S. Air Force. Cliff spent his time on the Russian border and was stationed in Turkey for a year.
He was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg, a member of the Lake George Fire Department and a life member of the American Legion Post No. 374 in Lake George.
Cliff worked at Western Union in Glens Falls for 18 years, was superintendent at the Henry Hudson Townhouses and worked for the Fort William Henry. His favorite “career” was being in charge of the woodshop at the Glens Falls Senior Center for more than 20 years. He loved the people and enjoyed fixing and building whatever needed to be done.
In his leisure time, he could be found tinkering in his garage, making benches, shelves, wine racks or anything else that he could give to others to make them happy.
In addition to his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Betty Satterlee, predeceased him.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Shiela (Thyne) Satterlee of Lake George; his son, David (Roberta) Satterlee of Tolleson, Arizona; his daughter, Danielle (Henry) Corning, of Franklin, New Hampshire; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Eddie, David, Bobby Jo, Andrea, Meaghan and Jeremy; along with five nieces.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg.
Burial will be held privately for the family.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Donations in Cliff’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls or your local Alzheimer’s Association.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Elderwood at North Creek and High Peaks Hospice for all the care, compassion and support during this time.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
