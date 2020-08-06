Aug. 3, 1931 — Aug. 2, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Clayton Price Jones of Queensbury, passed into eternal life the day before his 89th birthday. He was born in Rutland, Vermont on Aug. 3, 1931 to Thomas Price Jones and Catherine W. (Thomas) Jones. He was proud to be one of 17 children and being raised on the family farm in Poultney, Vermont.
Surviving are his beloved daughters, Shelly (Phil) Lindsey of South Glens Falls and Sherry Fisk and companion, Bob Lane of Livingston Manor; His four adoring grandchildren, Lindsay Fisk and partner Mark Bascom of Salem, Jessica Fisk of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania, Sarah Lindsey of Columbus, Ohio and Nicholas Lindsey of South Glens Falls; and in addition, his sister Pauline LaPoint of Poultney, Vermont and several nieces and nephews.
Clayton was predeceased by his son-in-law, Joel Fisk whom he cherished as a son; his fraternal triplet siblings, Clifford and Catherine (Smith); siblings, Kenneth, Howell, Thomas and Robert; fraternal twins, Donald and Dorothy (Gerstenmaier) Raymond, Gordon, Hayden, Florence (Constantine), Blodwen (Boule), Ruth (Dente) and Paul, fraternal twin of Pauline.
Clayton was proud of his military service in the United States Navy having served his country from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War on the USS Ault 698. Upon returning to civilian life, he was proud to be employed as a foreman at NIBCO Incorporated for more than 20 years. Following his retirement, he continued working as a laborer installing vinyl siding for his good friend, Maynard Springer. He also worked as a driver transporting clients for the Warren County Department of Social Services.
Dad was a social person who developed close relationships easily. He was a good listener and problem solver who loved to share fatherly advice and make people laugh with jokes and sarcastic humor. He was a trusting, generous man who would help others when in need. He believed no child should “go hungry” therefore he contributed to several children’s charities.
His interests and hobbies included playing his Martin guitar on the back porch with his good friend, Norm Roberts; bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards and holding “court” at his kitchen table or on the front porch at his home on Big Cross Street. Dad especially enjoyed boating, fishing and waterskiing on Lake St. Catherine.
His legacy will be the role he played as a loving, dedicated father and grandfather who lived his peacefully helping others and had a commonsense approach to life. He was the patriarch of our family and he will truly be missed.
The family would like to thank his long-time primary care provider, Lynn Keil, the caring and supportive staff at The Landing, and Dr Noelle Stevens for her compassionate guidance during our father’s final days.
Calling hours will take place Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. We ask that everyone attending follow safety guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.
A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nancy Goff, officiating.
A graveside ceremony with military honors, will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery in White Sulphur Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a children’s charity of one’s choice in memory of our father. In addition, we ask you to reach out to friends and loved ones that reside in an assisted living or nursing home facility. Please call, write or visit if possible, as many elderly continue to live in isolation.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
