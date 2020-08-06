Clayton Price Jones

Dad was a social person who developed close relationships easily. He was a good listener and problem solver who loved to share fatherly advice and make people laugh with jokes and sarcastic humor. He was a trusting, generous man who would help others when in need. He believed no child should “go hungry” therefore he contributed to several children’s charities.

His interests and hobbies included playing his Martin guitar on the back porch with his good friend, Norm Roberts; bowling, snowmobiling, playing cards and holding “court” at his kitchen table or on the front porch at his home on Big Cross Street. Dad especially enjoyed boating, fishing and waterskiing on Lake St. Catherine.

His legacy will be the role he played as a loving, dedicated father and grandfather who lived his peacefully helping others and had a commonsense approach to life. He was the patriarch of our family and he will truly be missed.

The family would like to thank his long-time primary care provider, Lynn Keil, the caring and supportive staff at The Landing, and Dr Noelle Stevens for her compassionate guidance during our father’s final days.