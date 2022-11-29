Aug. 13, 1945—Nov. 25, 2022

WILTON — Clayton H. “Pete” Green, 77, of Pyramid Pines Estates, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022.

Born August 13, 1945, in Warrensburg, NY, he was the son of Howard Morey and Warren and Muriel (Parker) Green.

Following high school in Arizona, Pete attended college and trade school. He later joined the United States Army, serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

Clayton believed that in order to know where you are going you have to know where you’ve been. That it is not just hard work and a lucky break that gets the job done, but the willingness to get back up, no matter how many times you’ve been knocked down. “It is only when you give up that someone else wins.” He fought to better himself to provide opportunities that he never had for his children. Family and friends meant everything to him and the lessons he taught reverberate to this day in the hearts of those who love, honor, and remember him, so he may live in our hearts forever. And was quick to tell you all of this was possible because Marsha saved him by loving him (and putting up with him).

Clayton believed that it was imperative to give back to his community any way possible from volunteering his time as a Cub Scout leader and participating in the March of Dimes, to helping his neighborhood fight city hall; not half bad for someone with a reading problem.

He enjoyed the outdoor activities with his children, like hunting, camping, fishing, apple-picking, and visiting historical sites, and never would let “truth” get in the way of a really good story. He knew how to cook but always Marsha’s was better with one exception, his homemade chili.

After acquiring several certifications, he managed to go from a part-time hire to running his own businesses for several years, while holding a full-time position at the Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls. (Even outlasting the businesses that originally hired him.)

He and Marsha lived retirement in Conway, SC only to realize that not only did they miss their family but also the seasons with changing leaves and snow on the ground at Christmas. Yeah, it’s crazy, but they really did “Love New York,” and each other. You do not find what they had between each other every day, and sadly very few ever do. Now he’s not a saint nor is he as funny as he thought he was, and while he could wire an outlet blindfolded, that man could not fix everything, but that’s what Marsha was for. “Mrs. Fix-it,” with the purple toolbox he got her to do just that, stating that it was a “good investment.”

Clayton will be missed by his other sweethearts, two cats named: Grey and Callie; but mostly by his baby girl, a rescued black lab named Chloe. She now sleeps in his chair and watches over his “girl,” her mommy, Marsha.

Clayton came from a place where not just words were used to instill fear and hatred and to crush hopes and dreams, and every day was a battle for his safety, as well as his siblings. He fought every step of the way, eventually leading to the Army, but ultimately to the rest of the world, that his whole world, his family, made possible by a shy, cute girl, going through a bin looking for socks; her name was Marsha Ingraham.

Clayton had a massive crush on Tina Turner and Elvira and was a huge fan of John Wayne and Al Pacino. He had a habit of quoting movies as tools for teaching important life lessons, never admitting where he got it from and when confronted would point out that “just because it comes from a movie doesn’t mean that it isn’t TRUE.”

Clayton was predeceased by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marsha Green; daughters: Cristina Collier and Candas Milford; son, Clayton Green; sons-in-law: Patrick Collier and Bill Milford; granddaughters: Cassandra Perelli, Jessica Cameris, Arbye Collier, Katie Green, and Saraya Green; and one grandson, Clayton Green.

Visitation will take place Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In loving memory of Clayton, contributions may be made to the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, 4573 NY-1, Argyle, NY 12809.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.