May 7, 1976—Feb. 21, 2022
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Clay Anthony Baker, II, 45, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. He was born on May 7, 1976 in Washington, IN, the son of Clay and Deborah (Reel) Baker of Gansevoort, NY.
Clay was self-employed doing construction work. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandchildren and family. His past times included fishing, Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer, cooking, camping at the cabin, video games and playing board games.
Clay was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Martin and Mary Reel; paternal grandparents Dale and Lois Baker and the love of his life Teresa Sue Slater.
He is survived by his parents Clay and Deborah Baker; son Colby Baker (Brianna Anoe); son Nathaniel Baker (Noah and Chloe); son Cameron Baker; and daughter Rylee Baker; grandson Castor; and granddaughter Avacyn; brother Corwin Baker (Wendy); nieces: Emerie, Kayley and Julia Baker; nephews: Xavier and Zabien Baker; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. (Family has requested the use of masks while at the funeral home).
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
