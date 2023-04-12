March 24, 1939—April 8, 2023 QUEENSBURY—Claudia Rose (Munger) Kobor, 84, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 24, 1939, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Margaret Ellen (Sheehan) Munger.

Claudia graduated from South Glens Fall High School in 1957. (Although she sat on the Prom Court she was best known for being the Class Clown. Claudia had “spunk for days” and an irreverence that made her so much fun to be around.) She went on to take writing courses at ACC and Medical Terminology at BOCES.

She was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and sang Latin masses in her youth. One of Claudia’s favorite stories was about the time she sang in Latin for her first funeral mass. She was accustomed to singing at weddings and joyous occasions, so this was new for her. Claudia mistakenly sang an upbeat line instead of a solemn one . . . snickers were heard throughout the church. She was embarrassed but grateful for a forgiving audience.

In 1976, Claudia began working at Glens Falls Hospital, over the course of her 44 year career she worked as the Snuggery Clerk, in staffing and nursing and in the employee health office. Her greatest honor was being chosen as the Employee of the Year. Claudia’s final and most meaningful job was in the Health Information Management office. This is where Claudia met her very best friend and “Soul Sister”, Carol Anderson. She also met Margaret Burke, who became a very dear friend and was Claudia’s “Partner-in-Crime”. Claudia loved to work with Carol and Margaret and enjoyed all of the people she worked with.

On July 16, 1960, Claudia married David Joseph Kobor at St. Michael’s Church. In 1961, David graduated from Siena College and immediately started Officer Candidate School. He became an officer in the Navy and thus Claudia became a Navy wife. She volunteered at the United States Naval Hospital in Key West, FL as a Gray Lady. She was also an Assistant Coordinator and plankowner for Key West Family Services. Claudia moved Ellen and Leslie a total of 14 times throughout David’s Naval career. As an Officer’s Wife, Claudia was required to do certain things. David’s commanding officer was not a fan of her irreverence and told David many times that his wife was “not an asset to his Naval career”. Claudia was fiercely independent and not amused with the “formalities” of being a Naval Officer’s Wife. David made the wise decision to rejoin his family and leave active duty. They finally moved back to New York in 1968.

Claudia was so happy to move back home to South Glens Falls to be around her family again. She believed family was everything and wanted Ellen and Leslie to grow up surrounded by the love of their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Claudia and David spent 48 years together until his passing on Sept. 19, 2008.

Nothing was more important to Claudia than her family and friends. She found joy in spending time with her family going on yearly trips to Moody Beach, ME. She also loved taking casino trips with Ellen, Leslie and Carol. Claudia loved entertaining friends and family at gatherings telling funny stories about her adventures. She also loved gardening, cooking, reading and journaling. Claudia loved her cats; and her grand-dogs ;and grand-cats . . . but most of all, she loved being a grandmother and Rob was the center of her world. Anyone who knew Claudia knew that her love for Rob was profound.

In addition to her parents and husband, Claudia was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen Kobor; her sister, Ellen Dyer and her husband, James; her brother, Bob Munger; her nephew, Thomas Munger; and many other friends and relatives.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Leslie Elliott (best friend and “Baby Girl”) and Leslie’s husband, Bob (whom Claudia adored and treated like a son) of South Glens Falls; her grandson, Rob Elliott (who was the Light of her Life and loved beyond measure) of South Glens Falls; her brothers-in-law: Richard Kobor and his wife Janet, Dennis Kobor and his wife Melody; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Munger; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leslie would like to offer special thanks to Claudia’s best friend and Soul Sister, Carol Anderson for her tireless care. Carol has always been an amazing friend but over the past year Carol dedicated her life to caring for Claudia by taking her to countless doctor appointments and procedures, among many other things. Without Carol’s help, Leslie would have had to leave her teaching job and her “kids”, beloved 3rd graders at the Hudson Falls Primary School. Leslie would also like to thank Sandy Dickinson for her loving care of Claudia over the past year and a half.

Claudia’s wish was to stay at home so with Sandy and Carol’s help, Leslie hired a team of loving friends and nurse’s, 24/7, to make this possible. Leslie would like to thank the team: Claudia (her namesake and niece), Linda, Dee, Ginny, Dana, Judy and Paula for literally being there around the clock.

The family would also like to thank Aimee McMaster from Homeward Bound and the amazing staff from High Peaks Hospice: Julie, Lisa, Patty, Matt, Josie and Lori. We are filled with gratitude and appreciation for the guidance, care and support while Claudia was nearing the end of her life and when she made her final journey home.

