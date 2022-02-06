1953-2022

WILMINGTON, NC — On Jan. 23, 2022 our sister Claudia Marie Falkner, 68, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness. She was born Feb. 13, 1953 in Ridgewood, NJ to Shirley (Kimble) Falkner and Charles E. Falkner.

Claudia is survived by her beloved siblings: Norm (Cindi Rowe) Falkner, PJ (Dave) Sparks; brother-in-law Ken Brown; niece Stefanie; and nephews: Matt, Justin, Kevin and Jamison. She was predeceased by her mom, dad and sister Laura F. Brown.

From a young age Claudia fell in love with summers boating on Lake George and winters skiing in Vermont. After graduating from Ridgewood High School she moved to Lake George and began a 28-year career crafting cocktails behind many great Lake George bars in the summer and in the winter, both bartending and ski instructing at Killington and Magic Mtns. Her personality, smile, as well as Elvis impersonations, sun-kissed skin and blonde hair, kept her in great company, establishing many wonderful friends over the decades.

In 2005 she attended the Adirondack Cosmetology School and opened her own nail salon. Later in 2010, her love for the sun, beaches, and best friend Debo brought her to Wilmington, NC where she took her nail care business to several assisted living properties and kept many residents polished and in good company. She loved her friends, had a big heart, was generous with her time and was loyal beyond measure.

Known by her abundance of friends at Cape Harbor, Claudia was Social Director poolside, while soaking up the rays on her favorite float. She led her life by fun, love and compassion, with a genuine caring for others first. We are comforted by the knowledge Claudia is now with mom, dad and Laura at her side and wrapped in the arms of her greatest love, Phil Moynihan.

Recognizing the attentive care provided to our sister during her stay at Lower Cape Fear LIFECARE Hospice Center, Wilmington, NC, donations in her name are appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer on Lake George, NY.