Dec. 5, 1949—Nov. 18, 2021

HARTFORD/ARGYLE — Claudia Dale (Vedder) Irwin, 71, passed away at home on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

It is with deep sorrow we want to inform family and friends of her earthly journey coming to an end after a short battle with cancer. Claudia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Born December 5, 1949 to Dale and Corine (Brown) Vedder-Hadsell in Cobleskill, NY. Claudia graduated from Sharon Springs High School in 1967 and worked for 37 years at General Electric in both Hudson Falls and Ft. Edward.

Claudia was involved in many activities in her life including 4H, garden tractor pulling, ceramics, archery, golf, and showing her horses at area fairs. In her younger years, her favorites were snowmobiling, winter camping in Old Forge, and four-wheeling whenever she could. Most of all, Claudia loved to camp with her horses and her family. She also enjoyed the freedom that motorcycling gave her, often saying after a nice ride on her Spyder: “Great ride in my helmet by myself.” Not only did she enjoy these things personally, she was active in a number of organizations that helped to promote those activities and served in various roles including secretary and assistant treasurer.

Claudia was a life member of the Belgium Draft Horse Association, longtime member of the Percheron and Spotted Draft Horse Clubs, life member of the Hartford Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club, and a charter member with her husband of the Foothills ATV Riders. Claudia was also a youth snowmobile safety instructor for 35 years.

Claudia and her husband were the 2017 Family of the Year for NY State snowmobiling and won the American Council of Snowmobile Association Award the same year. To receive the award they traveled to Winnipeg, Canada, and it was a rewarding moment in her life for all the work she and her husband had done for snowmobiling in her area of New York state.

Claudia is predeceased by her father Dale Vedder, stepmother Belle, mother Corrine Hadsell, stepfather Donald, sisters and brothers-in-law Donna (Leon) Jewel, Yvonne (Byron) Fisher, brother Charles Hadsell, brother-in-law Lester Spaulding and three brothers-in-law from her husbands’ side, Dan (Digger), Roger, and Terry Irwin.

Surviving is her husband of 52+ years Michael E. Irwin; daughters: Laura (Mark) Honomichl, Michelle (Sheldon) Hisert; and son Michael J. (Cindy) Irwin; seven grandchildren: Daryl (Ashley) Bartholomew, Deven (Joel) Fry, Ivy Honomichl, Mark Honomichl III, Rachael (Steve) Merrihew, Ross (Kristy) Hisert, and Cady Irwin; four great-grandchildren: Abigail Bartholomew, Jebadiah Bartholomew, Abel Fry, and Teagan Fry. Claudia is also survived by her sister Pamala (Russell) Mattice; her aunt Pauline Brown; forty-seven nieces and nephews; and many grand-nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Joan Combs and Jenn Collins for looking up to Claudia as a big sister and Deb Pinkowski as a great friend. She will also be missed by her fur babies Franklin and Jackson.

Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26. 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Please wear masks if not vaccinated.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Claudia wanted all donations to go to a charity of one’s choice that would help someone else.

To view Claudia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.