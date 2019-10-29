July 30, 1932 — Oct. 26, 2019
NORTH RIVER — Claude “Bud” Cleveland Jr. died Oct. 26, 2019 at Elderwood in North Creek. Claude was born in Johnsburg on July 30, 1932 to Claude and Maude Cleveland. He grew up with several siblings, Ernest, Willie, Elaine, Eva, Douglas, Theresa and his cherished little sister, Lu.
Claude attended high school in North Creek and joined the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict, stationed in Germany as part of the peace-keeping mission. He became a sergeant overseeing troops in artillery. After his service with the Army, Bud married the love of his life and best friend, Anna (Searles) Cleveland on April 22, 1960. They moved to Lyons Falls where Bud and Anna raised three sons. The boys brought great pride to them as well as many joys and adventures. Bud worked for the Georgia Pacific Company hauling paper products until his retirement. He earned several awards for many millions of miles driven without accidents. He took pride in his work and kept his trucks in tip-top order.
At retirement, Bud and Ann returned to North River and enjoyed caretaking their horses. Bud was particularly proud of his Percheron, Ben. Ben gave him many years of fun and companionship. Bud enjoyed driving Ben around town using the cart he built for their drives. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, amusing everyone with funny stories from the old days or from his days as a Teamster. He also enjoyed teaching his grandchildren funny poems, rhymes and songs he memorized from his childhood. He enjoyed helping with homework, specializing in history, math, spelling and geography. His memory for details was keen. He was often called “The Walking Atlas” or “The Walking Phone Book” at home.
You have free articles remaining.
Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anna Searles. He also leaves behind his sons, Mike (Renee), Terry (Elizabeth) and Mark (Terri); seven grandchildren, Katie, Kelly, Jon, Jamie, Kristy, Nolan, and Laura; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. There are many special friends that Bud leaves behind, but special mention of Joe and Janet Austin and Ervie Smith is in order. They were truly great friends and would do anything they could for Bud. Bud’s family would like to thank Dr. Yun at the CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls hospital and to the staff at Elderwood in North Creek who attended to every need. Particular thanks goes out to Mary LaPell for her “work of heart” giving excellent care until Bud’s passing.
At Bud’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A private burial in the North River Cemetery will occur in Bud’s honor next week.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.