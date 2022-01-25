Sept. 29, 1958—Jan. 24, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Clark “Mike” Wildermuth, 63, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 29, 1958, in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Albert and Alva (Anson) Wildermuth.

Mike grew up in South Glens Falls and graduated from high school in 1977.

After high school, he moved to Virginia to work for a printing company and landscaping. Mike later moved back to N.Y. in 1997. Upon his return he joined the Moreau Rescue Squad and became a lifetime member. He served his community for over 14 years and having answered over 2,000 ambulance calls. During his membership, Mike was an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, Operational Officer, and a First Responder (5876). He was recognized with certificates of commendation on several occasions, for being part of the team involved in respiratory/cardiac arrest reversals.

He was employed by AIM Services in Saratoga from 2001-present. He also worked for CWI during his time at AIM.

Anyone who knew Mike knew he had the best sense of humor and would do anything for those he loved.

He enjoyed watching sports specifically the N.Y. Mets, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Knicks, UFC, boating, camping, fishing, spontaneous trips, sitting by his pool with a campfire, Stewart’s grape soda, and long drives to nowhere.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Dwight Wildermuth (Joanne).

Left to cherish his memory include his spouse, Justine Hammond; his children: Starr (Chad), Jaclynn (Aaron), and Kendra (Garrett); grandchildren: Conner, Grayson, Paylin, and Graham; brother, Steve Wildermuth (Linda); along with several cherished family members and friends.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be held following the calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the spring at Southside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To view Mike’s Book of Memories and post online condolence, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.