Clark Fredrick Diffee Sr.

1942-2022

GRANVILLE — Clark, age 79, passed away on May 13 and went into the arms of The Lord.

Clark was born on August 16, 1942, in a little red house, in his childhood home located in South Granville, NY, the son of the late John and Velva Diffee (Richards)

Anyone who knew Clark would speak of his kind heart and giving nature. He would give the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his pocket to anyone in need.

Clark was a dedicated family man and loving husband of 61 years to his wife, Anna Mae. Clark and Anna have a true love story, a love of a lifetime, a kind of love that can never be broken not even in death. They were married on March 4, 1961, at the Methodist Church in West Glens Falls, NY. Their love here on Earth lasted for 65 years. It started as a seed and continued to grow from the moment they met. Clark and Anna were always seen holding hands and never went to bed angry with each other. They said that was the secret to lasting love. It was such a blessing and inspiration to see the love the two of them shared. They are true soul mates and will meet again someday in heaven. From their beautiful love they were blessed with 8 children, 3 boys and 5 girls, whom they raised together in a humble home with an abundance of love.

Clark was a hard worker, amazing provider, loving husband and father, a compassionate, kind person. He loved to make everyone laugh with his jokes. He was always with family who loved him deeply. Clark worked on a farm for many years and loved the work. He also was employed by Telescope Casual Furniture for 30 years. He worked as a metal stamper making furniture. He took great pride in his work.

Clark had a great passion for repairing and working on antique cars and at one point had a pretty good collection he was proud of. He also enjoyed working on old radios, gadgets, anything electrical. He had a great compassion for animals, especially caring for stray cats that needed a home. He was a huge wrestling fan and would never miss his Monday night wrestling. He loved listening to fifties and sixties music with his wife, Anna. Fishing was also a love of Clark’s, he enjoyed fishing with his sons and family. Clark would light up any room he entered with his big spirit. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. He especially loved telling his ghost stories and tales of how strong he was growing up. Clark will be immensely missed by all who knew him. He will be in our thoughts and hearts every day until we all meet again.

Clark is survived by his wife, Anna Mae Diffee (Terrio); his children: Robert (Sandra) Diffee, Corrina Diffee, John (Jody) Diffee, Sherry Diffee (Michael Caruso), Clark (Geneva) Diffee Jr., Melanie (Jerry) Dow, Malinda Diffee (Dana Sedelnick), Michelle (Jeffrey) Greene; 17 grandchildren: Shannon Seaver, Matthew Spaulding, Robert DIffee Jr., Nicole Spaulding, Alexan Diffee, Sarah Barnes, Dakota Dow, Clark Diffee III, Derek Prieur, Darion Dow, Richard Greenough Jr., Briana Prieur, Amanda Diffee, Nicholas Greenough, Cadence Greene, Adelia Greene, Harmony Greene; 9 great-grandchildren: Riley Spaulding, Kolton Spaulding, Branden Seaver, Cooper Barnes, Nelson Barnes, Liliana Diffee, Brantley Barnes, Robyn Seaver, Braelyn Greenough; siblings: Gwendolin (Paul) Hayes, Audie (Patricia) Diffee, Darcy (Robert) Laplant, Joreen (Gordon) Vanlint, Doreen (Gurney Bennet) Bernard; and many nieces and nephews; as well as his very best friend, George Aiken, who was like a brother to him.

Predeceased: Clark’s parents, John and Velva Diffee (Richards); grandparents: Fred and Jessica Priest, Evelyn and George Richards; siblings: Jacquelyn (Franklin) Woodard, Vonda (Robert) Lance, John Diffee, Darleen Diffee, Darl Diffee, Ronald (Jackie) Diffee, Laurene (Albert) Hart; nephews: little Audie, Mark; niece, Debbie; and great-nephew, Justin Diffee.

