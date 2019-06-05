September 22, 1963 — June 3, 2019
QUEENBURY — Clark Brown Perkett, 55, of Queensbury, passed away suddenly on June 3, 2019 at his home. Born on Sept. 22, 1963 in Schenectady, he was the son of Carol Brown of Queensbury and Charles Perkett of Horseshoe Bay, Texas.
Clark was that friendly guy next door who was friends with everyone and would do anything for his family, friends, neighbors or strangers. He had a passion for booking cruises and listening to the B-52’s, Coldplay, or any other song that his kids liked to listen to. Over the years, Clark became well-versed in his craft of smoking meats but was known at times to “Clark” the burgers. Clark obtained his bachelor’s degree from Union College and his MBA from the University of Connecticut. Clark proudly served on the Lake George School Board from 2013-2016 and was passionate about education and inclusion. He was currently working as a senior vice president at Bank of America in technology solutions and was the unofficial dishwasher of the Perkett household.
Clark’s primary love was his family. Whether it was attending a soccer game or ski race, boating on Lake George or working on a home improvement project, Clark could always be found supporting his family. Together with his kids, his favorite pastimes included cheering on the Patriots, observing thunderstorms from his front porch and walking the aisles of Target in search of his next bargain (which was almost always a grill at 75% off).
Besides his parents, Clark is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna; along with their children, Garrison, Connor, Mackenzie, Cooper, Lilly, Kellyn, Forrest, Isabelle and Katie. He is also survived by his sister, Kate Perkett of Voorheesville and her husband, Edward McCormick. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Katherine and Howard Brown and Dorothy and Richard Perkett.
Friends are invited to remember Clark with a smile from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road in Queensbury. A celebration of Clark’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. The burial will be private.
To honor Clark’s memory, his family suggests you go out of your way to do something kind for someone who needs it and to remember to vote in your school elections.
For those who wish, you may make an online condolence by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.