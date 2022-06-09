Oct. 24, 1936—June 7, 2022

SALEM — Clarissa T. Linendoll, 85, of Salem passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her residence.

Born Oct. 24, 1936 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late William and Carrie (Monroe) Dunbar.

Clarissa graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1955 and worked at C.A. Baltz Shirt Factory in Salem and then was a Housekeeping Supervisor at the Equinox Inn in Manchester, VT and retired as the Manager of The Liquor Stop in Granville.

Clarissa was an active member of the Salem United Methodist Church where she was involved in many church activities and functions. She enjoyed sewing and made Raggedy Ann dolls for Garden Works in Salem and was active in Girl Scouts and 4-H. Clarissa appeared in Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama” video a few years ago which can be found on YouTube.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years, Floyd D. Linendoll, Jr. who passed away Sept. 24, 2014; siblings, Herbert Dunbar, Harris Dunbar, Cecil Dunbar and Priscilla Richards.

Clarissa is survived by her children: Paulette (Gary) Slater, Dawn (Randy) Justin, David (Lori) Linendoll all of Salem and Cindy (Frank) Blanck of Shushan; sisters: Vivian Waite of Pawlet, VT and Emma Farrar of Rupert, VT; sister-in-law, Carrie Dunbar of Corinth. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mark (Sarah) Clark, Jr., Jason and Jared Slater, Jessica Archard, Joshua (Tami) Justin, Christopher (Erin) Justin, Derick (Sarah Lourie) Justin, Jocelyn (Shane) Nolan, Kailyn (Thomas Guidon) Linendoll, Dana Linendoll, Tera (Dale) Williams, Frank (Mary Kay) Blanck, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Marleigh, Dustin, Heather, Peyton, Morgan, Payten, Ellie, Jack, Ava, Trip, Graham, Emma and Levi; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Hannah Mudge officiating.

A reception will follow the service at the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., 53 South Main St., Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Clarissa may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.