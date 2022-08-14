April 22, 1933—Aug. 11, 2022

HADLEY — Clarissa Newton “Cris” Mahr, 89, of Old Corinth Road, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 22, 1933, in Lake Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Merton and Clara (LaFountain) Schuyler. She was a 1950 graduate of Greenwich Central School and 1954 graduate of Plattsburgh State. She also earned her master’s in education from Plattsburgh State.

Cris taught in Queensbury from 1954-1957. In 1958, she moved back to Lake Luzerne and taught at Hadley-Luzerne Central School, where along with Evelyn McFarland, she started the special education program in 1962. She taught second grade and elementary special education through her retirement in 1989. Chris spent 35 summers waiting tables at Hidden Valley, the Hitching Post, the Wishing Well, Holiday Inn, and Montcalm Restaurants.

She was a member and past president of the Hadley Luzerne Lioness Club, member of the Ridgecrest California and Tampa Florida Lions Club, past president of the William J. Varney American Legion Auxiliary, Hadley-Luzerne Central School Board of Education, the Hadley and Ridgecrest Seniors and the local Tri-Town Seniors. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, gardening, baking and for many years she loved playing cards with her dear friends, Gloria Burdick, Bob Springer, Mary Podwirny, Pete Brewster, Edie Tubbs and Barb Allen and many Mondays spent with Eula Sutliff and her senior friends.

She was predeceased by her first husband of 27 1/2 years, Byron “Barney” Newton, who died on April 15, 1980; her second husband, Robert Mahr, who passed away on Aug. 16, 1996.

Survivors include her three daughters: Laura Capron of Ridgecrest, CA, Lisa (Jim) Boyce of Hadley, Melissa (Robert) Scallions of Hartford, KY; grandchildren: Billy (Vada) Capron, Clarissa Capron, Destiny (Caden) Capron, Justin Capron, Adrian Capron, Mallory (Dale) Lewis, Michael (Lucy) Gamboa, Raeann(Chris) Gamboa, Robert Scallions, Sara Scallions Brake; and Christopher Smith, who was like a grandson and helped take great care of “Gram” this summer; great-grandchildren: Katie, Kallie Capron; Kylie Capron; Parker, Maci, MaKenna Lewis; Mia Scallions; Katy, Oliver Brake, sister-in-law, Kay (Jim) Paige of Fort Ann; as well as several wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and aides on T3 in Glens Falls Hospital for their compassionate care of our mom.

Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Luzerne Cemetery.

Following the burial family and friends are invited to share memories and stories of Cris from 11 a.m. to noon at a celebration of her life at the Painted Pony, 703 Howe Road, Lake Luzerne. A reception will follow at the Painted Pony from noon to 2 p.m.

Contributions in Cris’ memory may be directed to the Hadley-Luzerne Lions Club, PO Box 158, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or to the William J. Varney American Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 208, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.