March 8, 1925 — May 23, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE – Clarenda E. “Claire” (Allison) Washburn, 95, of Call Street, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 8, 1925 in Boles, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley Allison and Ethel (Rogers) Allison.

Claire attended Corinth High School.

She married Horace D. “Hod” Washburn on July 23, 1944 in Corinth and the couple resided on Call St., in Lake Luzerne for many years. He passed away March 8, 2005 following 60 years of marriage.

Claire was employed at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth and alongside her husband was proprietor of Rollman’s Grocery Store in Hadley.

She was an excellent homemaker. She also enjoyed gardening, southern cooking, Pinochle, Dice, horse racing, and spending time with her family. In her later years, Claire proved to be a talented artist of oil paintings. She will be long remembered for her vivid stories of her childhood in rural Arkansas.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by five siblings, Freland Allison, Robert Joseph Allison, Douglas Allison, Kay Shattuck, and Sandra Allison.