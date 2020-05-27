March 8, 1925 — May 23, 2020
LAKE LUZERNE – Clarenda E. “Claire” (Allison) Washburn, 95, of Call Street, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 8, 1925 in Boles, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late William McKinley Allison and Ethel (Rogers) Allison.
Claire attended Corinth High School.
She married Horace D. “Hod” Washburn on July 23, 1944 in Corinth and the couple resided on Call St., in Lake Luzerne for many years. He passed away March 8, 2005 following 60 years of marriage.
Claire was employed at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth and alongside her husband was proprietor of Rollman’s Grocery Store in Hadley.
She was an excellent homemaker. She also enjoyed gardening, southern cooking, Pinochle, Dice, horse racing, and spending time with her family. In her later years, Claire proved to be a talented artist of oil paintings. She will be long remembered for her vivid stories of her childhood in rural Arkansas.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by five siblings, Freland Allison, Robert Joseph Allison, Douglas Allison, Kay Shattuck, and Sandra Allison.
Claire leaves behind two daughters, Carol Barcomb of Lake Luzerne and Cynthia Sherwood (Mark) of Lake Luzerne; three granddaughters, Lisa Berg of Lake Luzerne, Corin Kelley (Daniel) of Lake Luzerne, and Allison Millis (Gary II) of Corinth; nine great-grandchildren, Courtney, Chantelle, Shaina, Cheyenne, Gregory, Reagan, Kyle, Vivian, and Kerrigan; three great-great-grandchildren, Paige, Savanna, and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews, including those she shared a special closeness with, Janie Bamber, Greg and Robert Washburn, Wayne Allison, and Sheila Lynch. Claire is also survived by five siblings, Don Allison, Jean Chandler, Martha Williams, Susan Smith, and Hope Allison.
At Claire’s request, there are no services at this time.
A celebration of Claire’s life will be held at a later date to be announced at the convenience of the family.
A special thank you to family, friends, co-workers and care givers Brenda, Janie, Barb, and Sue for their loving support.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth, PO Box 13, Corinth, NY 12822.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
