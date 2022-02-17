Clarence “Woody” Woodard

Dec. 3, 1933—Feb. 9, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Clarence “Woody” Woodard, 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born December 3, 1933 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Clarence T. and Mildred (Eastwood) Woodward, Sr.

He graduated from Fort Edward High School then went on to attend SUNY Adirondack. He was a trumpet player in the Drum and Bugle Corp.

Clarence served with the US Air Force as a sergeant in the Korean War.

He was employed as a machine operator for Hercules for many years and worked for five years at Cronin Highrise.

Clarence enjoyed gardening, bowling, landscaping, cooking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughters, Debbie and Cheryl Woodward; his favorite aunt, Ada Reed and favorite cousin, Ronny Reed.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary D. Woodard of Glens Falls; his step-son Robert (Nancy) Mottram of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Melissa Ellis of Glens Falls, Jeremy (Melissa) Mottram of Bakers Mills and Jason Mottram of Queensbury; his great-granddaughters: Jessie, Piper and Keegan Mottram; his special pet, Molly. He is also survived his former wife, Wanda; his sister-in-law, Joyce Abare; his sister, Lou Spear (Ernie) of Glens Falls; and his cousins: Terry Laulo of NY and Nelly Reed of VT; along with many neighbors he loved dearly.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at a later date.

Donations in Woody’s memory may be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

