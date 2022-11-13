June 23, 1934—Nov. 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Clarence Randolph, 88, passed away on Sunday Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Queensbury, with his wife by his side.

Born on June 23, 1934 in Blue Sulfur Springs, WV, he was the son of Clarence and Mary (Bougher) Randolph.

Clarence graduated from Lancaster Ohio High School in 1952. He went on to graduate from Wilmington College in 1956. While at Wilmington College, he belonged to Sigma Zeta Fraternity and, up until his death continued correspondence with some of the fraternity brothers.

He served with the Army Reserves.

Clarence worked in plastic and rubber in Georgia and Ohio before coming to the former U.S.C.I. on Bay Road in Queensbury in 1968, from which he retired in 1994.

Upon retirement, he became involved in woodworking and made beautiful pieces for his wife and grandchildren. He also enjoyed photography, creating intricate still-life pictures of his wife’s rose and lily gardens. Clarence also got to travel with Bobbe (Helen) to many of our National Parks (Zion, Yellowstone, and Crater Lake), which are a photographer’s dream!

He is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Mary Randolph.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 47 years Helen (Cowles) Randolph of Queensbury; his daughter, Lisa (Randolph) Salvagione of Queensbury; his son, Paul S. Randolph of Newberg, OR; and his grandchildren: Connor, Kenton and Alanna of Newberg, OR and Haley Salvagione of Valatie, NY. He was also survived by Bonnie Lou Kuhn a special cousin of Lancaster, OH.

A funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at the funeral home.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.