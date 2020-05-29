April 26, 1927 — May 26, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Clarence “Mitt” B. Haskell, 93, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.
Born April 26, 1927 in Adams, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Clarence and Selma (Groger) Haskell. Mitt, as he was known by his friends, was an American patriot, having served as a Private in Company F of the 29th Infantry during World War II, overseas in Germany; Mitt was also an avid Red Sox fan, loved camping with his family, and playing bingo.
Clarence worked at the Adams Supermarket for 37 years in Adams, Massachusetts and also North Adams, Massachusetts. He moved to Cambridge in 1987. When he moved here from Adams, Massachusetts, he worked for The Oil Co. in Hoosick Falls for 15 years until he retired.
Clarence was a member of the Bennington Church of Christ; a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge; he was also a regular fixture at the Legion’s weekly Monday night bingo.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Pearl Ruth Hewitt Haskell, who passed away October 31, 2007; his siblings, Wallace Haskell, William Haskell, Doris Goewey and Flora O’Neil.
Clarence is survived by his children, Debbie Haskell of Cambridge, Drew (Kim) Haskell of Cambridge, Kim (Joe) Grogan of Tennessee, Clark (Jackie) Haskell of Jamestown, North Dakota, Alan (Jennifer) Haskell of Cambridge and Jack (Rosalind) Haskell of Cambridge. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are from 11:00am to 1:00pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home 73 West Main Street, Cambridge. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 guests are permitted in the funeral home at a time and social distancing is required.
Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
In lieu of sending flowers the family request donations be made in memoriam to the American Legion, Captain Maxson, Post 634, Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
