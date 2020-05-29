× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 26, 1927 — May 26, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Clarence “Mitt” B. Haskell, 93, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation at Hoosick Falls.

Born April 26, 1927 in Adams, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Clarence and Selma (Groger) Haskell. Mitt, as he was known by his friends, was an American patriot, having served as a Private in Company F of the 29th Infantry during World War II, overseas in Germany; Mitt was also an avid Red Sox fan, loved camping with his family, and playing bingo.

Clarence worked at the Adams Supermarket for 37 years in Adams, Massachusetts and also North Adams, Massachusetts. He moved to Cambridge in 1987. When he moved here from Adams, Massachusetts, he worked for The Oil Co. in Hoosick Falls for 15 years until he retired.

Clarence was a member of the Bennington Church of Christ; a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion in Cambridge; he was also a regular fixture at the Legion’s weekly Monday night bingo.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Pearl Ruth Hewitt Haskell, who passed away October 31, 2007; his siblings, Wallace Haskell, William Haskell, Doris Goewey and Flora O’Neil.