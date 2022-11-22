Sept. 23, 1930 - Nov. 19, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Clarence L. "Cubby" Douglas, Jr., 92, of Glens Falls, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home.

Born September 23, 1930, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clarence L. Douglas, Sr. and Alice (Abare) Douglas.

Cubby grew up in Fort Edward and was a graduate of Fort Edward High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he met and married his wife, Anita Gross.

Upon being honorably discharged, Cubby and his wife returned to the United States and resided in Glens Falls for the last 60 years. A few years after serving in the Air Force, he enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves.

Cubby worked for General Electric in Fort Edward as a technician, retiring in 1988.

He was a talented woodworker and had a passion for creating period-type furniture. He loved all animals, including cats, and regularly fed the squirrels and birds. He also enjoyed photography, taking many photos of his wife's beautiful flower garden.

Besides his parents, Cubby was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Goodman.

Survivors include his wife, Anita Douglas of Glens Falls; his children: Nancy (John) Bemis of Glens Falls, Jean Robinson of NC, James Douglas of Glens Falls, Richard (Karen) Douglas of New City, NY, Robert (Mary) Douglas of Ballston Lake, and Anita (Stephen) Aronoff of Scarsdale, NY; his siblings: Edward Douglas of FL, and Karen Mello and Ruth Douglas, both of CA; as well as eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In accordance with his wishes, services are private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in memory of Cubby may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

