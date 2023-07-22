July 11, 1943—July 19, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Clare A. Marlow, 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 11, 1943, in the Bronx, she is the daughter of the late Orlando and Ann (Fusco) Stiles.

Clare married the love of her life, James Marlow, on New Years Eve in 1971 in the Bronx.

She worked for Achenbach Jewelry Store in Glens Falls for many years. Then she moved onto her own jewelry business.

Clare’s true passion was taking care of her grandchildren. They were everything to her.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, of 52 years, James; her children: Robert, Michael; her grandchildren: Travis, Ethan, Owen and Casey.

At Clare’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Clare’s memory can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.