Oct. 25, 1931 — July 8, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Clara M. Denton, 88, of Tripp Lake Road, passed way peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.

Born October 25, 1931 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Tennyson) Moffitt.

Following her graduation from Chestertown Central School in 1950, she attended Albany Business School, earning her secretarial degree.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a son, Robert Denton; her infant sister, Harriet Moffitt; and brother, Albert Moffitt.

She is survived by a sister, Almeada Hill; and brother, Arthur Moffitt; children, Jamie Oliver and her husband, John of Friends Lake, Larry Denton of Warrensburg, Lori Denton of Warrensburg, Ken Denton and his wife, Rona of Warrensburg, and Joseph Denton and his wife, Jill of Chestertown; grandchildren, John and Christopher Oliver, Mandy Cook and her husband, Waylon, Angie Brown and her husband, Tim, Anne Griffin and her husband, Paul; great-grandchildren, McKenna Cook, Austin and Carmela Simione, Brooke, Cory, and Wyatt Griffin, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Clara’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.