Clara Lipka

Dec. 19, 1934—Nov. 8, 2022

WHITEHALL — Clara Lipka (Therrien), 87, of Whitehall, NY died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at RRMC surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 19, 1934 in Whitehall, NY, the daughter of Earl and Jane Therrien.

Clara graduated from Whitehall High School in 1953.

She was employed at both the Roma Restaurant and Castleton Family Health during her lifetime. She enjoyed summers in the pool with her grandchildren, sitting on the porch and playing bingo with her friends. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with her companion Ralph Porter and spending time at the American Legion Post 83.

Besides her parents, Clara is predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Joseph Lipka, one brother Floyd Therrien and her companion Ralph Porter.

Survivors include: Gary and Rosanne Lipka; their daughters: Jessica Patterson (Mat) and Lauren Lipka (Christoher Scott); Dale Lipka; and his daughters: Samantha Schwab and Stephanie Gallagher; Judy and Paul Gould; and her grandchildren: Mallory Keough (Zachary Roegiers) Maclain Keough and Jensen Keough. She is also survived by two special young men: Stephen and Matthew Douglas; and their families. Additionally, Clara is survived by a great-grandchild, Connor Brannon, with another great-grandchild due in February.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Burial will follow in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Skenesborough Rescue Squad and/or Whitehall American Legion Post 83.

Following the burial, family and friends are invited for a time of fellowship at the home of Judy and Paul Gould.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.