April 25, 1929 — July 2, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Clara A. Saville, 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born on April 25, 1929 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Dorvee) Center.
On Sept. 11, 1981, Clara married Dale Saville in Argyle. For many years, Clara worked for Glens Falls Hospital.
Clara, in her earlier years, enjoyed embroidering. She loved baking, helping others with anything they needed and especially traveling with her husband to France, Hawaii, California and Texas.
In addition to her parents, Clara was predeceased by her first husband, Gerald Heath; her son, Harold Heath; and her 10 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 37 years, Dale; her children, Patricia Lanne and her husband, Richard, William Heath and his wife, Penny, Scott Heath and his wife, Eve and Beulah Raymond and her husband, Gary; her grandchildren, Adam, Claire, Taylor, Rachel and Amber; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.
Memorial donations in Clara’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205; or to Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the S Wing Staff at Fort Hudson for their amazing care.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
