June 2, 1950 — Dec. 20, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Claire “Willow” F. Glowinski, 69, of Wilton Gansevoort Road, passed away unexpectedly at Saratoga Hospital on Dec. 20, 2019, due to a long illness.

Born June 2, 1950, in Mineola, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Anthony and Miriam Joyce (Boes) Glowinski.

On Dec. 5, 1970, Willow married John David Rothermel Sr. at St. Anthony’s in Cortland, New York.

Willow had a very extensive education. Following high school, she pursued an associate degree in accounting before becoming a licensed broker for Realty USA. In 2007, Willow attended Nursing School at ACC and later went back for her CDL to drive bus for South Glens Falls School District. Driving bus became a great passion of hers. She loved all the kids that rode her bus and they were always happy to see her.

Willow was also a member of the Corinth Emergency Squad as an EMT from 2000 until 2003.