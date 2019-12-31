Claire 'Willow' F. Glowinski
0 entries

Claire 'Willow' F. Glowinski

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Claire “Willow” F. Glowinski

June 2, 1950 — Dec. 20, 2019

GANSEVOORT — Claire “Willow” F. Glowinski, 69, of Wilton Gansevoort Road, passed away unexpectedly at Saratoga Hospital on Dec. 20, 2019, due to a long illness.

Born June 2, 1950, in Mineola, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Anthony and Miriam Joyce (Boes) Glowinski.

On Dec. 5, 1970, Willow married John David Rothermel Sr. at St. Anthony’s in Cortland, New York.

Willow had a very extensive education. Following high school, she pursued an associate degree in accounting before becoming a licensed broker for Realty USA. In 2007, Willow attended Nursing School at ACC and later went back for her CDL to drive bus for South Glens Falls School District. Driving bus became a great passion of hers. She loved all the kids that rode her bus and they were always happy to see her.

Willow was also a member of the Corinth Emergency Squad as an EMT from 2000 until 2003.

Family was Willow’s No. 1 priority, always putting everyone before herself. She loved to go and work in the garden and loved to birdwatch. She was always doing puzzles on her computer, including crossword puzzles, and always organizing and then reorganizing things, as well as moving things around. Her beloved pets, Cubby and Izzy were always by her side, were her besties and always comforted her.

In addition to her parents, Willow was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie (Boes) Hendrix, and her nephew, Harlan Hendrix.

Those left to cherish her memory are three children, John David (Georgia) Rothermel Jr., Christopher M. Rothermel (Beverly Doty), Chrystal “Kit” F. Rothermel (Shane Watters); grandchildren, John Michael Rothermel, Mikayla Rothermel, Aidan Stewart, Shelby DeCrescente, Christien M. Rothermel, Breanna Rothermel, and Carmella Rothermel; a sister, Regina Glowinski; two brothers, Michael Glowinski and Dennis Glowinski; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Susan Johnson, her best friend for calling her twice a day, every day to check in on her. Susan you were like family to her. To Dr. Gloria Ethier and Dr. Roland Phillips for always taking care of my mother.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Claire Glowinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News