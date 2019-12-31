June 2, 1950 — Dec. 20, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Claire “Willow” F. Glowinski, 69, of Wilton Gansevoort Road, passed away unexpectedly at Saratoga Hospital on Dec. 20, 2019, due to a long illness.
Born June 2, 1950, in Mineola, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Anthony and Miriam Joyce (Boes) Glowinski.
On Dec. 5, 1970, Willow married John David Rothermel Sr. at St. Anthony’s in Cortland, New York.
Willow had a very extensive education. Following high school, she pursued an associate degree in accounting before becoming a licensed broker for Realty USA. In 2007, Willow attended Nursing School at ACC and later went back for her CDL to drive bus for South Glens Falls School District. Driving bus became a great passion of hers. She loved all the kids that rode her bus and they were always happy to see her.
You have free articles remaining.
Willow was also a member of the Corinth Emergency Squad as an EMT from 2000 until 2003.
Family was Willow’s No. 1 priority, always putting everyone before herself. She loved to go and work in the garden and loved to birdwatch. She was always doing puzzles on her computer, including crossword puzzles, and always organizing and then reorganizing things, as well as moving things around. Her beloved pets, Cubby and Izzy were always by her side, were her besties and always comforted her.
In addition to her parents, Willow was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie (Boes) Hendrix, and her nephew, Harlan Hendrix.
Those left to cherish her memory are three children, John David (Georgia) Rothermel Jr., Christopher M. Rothermel (Beverly Doty), Chrystal “Kit” F. Rothermel (Shane Watters); grandchildren, John Michael Rothermel, Mikayla Rothermel, Aidan Stewart, Shelby DeCrescente, Christien M. Rothermel, Breanna Rothermel, and Carmella Rothermel; a sister, Regina Glowinski; two brothers, Michael Glowinski and Dennis Glowinski; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Susan Johnson, her best friend for calling her twice a day, every day to check in on her. Susan you were like family to her. To Dr. Gloria Ethier and Dr. Roland Phillips for always taking care of my mother.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.