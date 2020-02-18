July 15, 1940 — Feb. 13, 2020
GLENS FALLS AND CORINTH — Claire S. Crannell, 79, of the Corinth IRA and formerly of the Webster Avenue IRA, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.
Born on July 15, 1940 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Cuthbert and Lillian (Bishop) Crannell.
Claire was a longtime resident of the Webster Home in Glens Falls and attended the Queensbury Day Hab for many years. Most recently, she has been residing at the Corinth IRA.
She was a very kind and loving person and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed interacting with the staff and residents and also enjoyed shopping.
Survivors include two siblings, Marilyn Stewart Kelch (Oakly) of Orlando, Florida and Raymond Crannell (Patricia Graziano) of Hudson Falls; along with her friends and staff at the Webster Home and in Corinth and the staff at Queensbury Day Hab.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with Deacon Lawrence Willette, officiating.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Burial will be in the spring at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury.
