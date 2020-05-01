June 17, 1931 — April 28, 2020
HARTFORD — Claire R. Hamilton, 88 of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.
Born in Glens Falls on June 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Irene (Burwash) Aubrey.
She was a graduate of Hartford Central High School.
On Aug. 27, 1950, Claire married the love of her life Donald K. Hamilton at the Adamsville Baptist Church. He passed away on Mar. 18, 2012.
Besides her parents and husband, Claire was also predeceased by her brothers, Robert Aubrey, Willard Aubrey, Donald Aubrey, Harold Aubrey, Howard Aubrey and her sister Margaret Aubrey, as well as her young nephew Kenneth Aubrey, and granddaughter Susanna Hamilton.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Glen Hamilton (Pat) of Cropseyville, Karen Hicks (Davis), Ruth Clark (John), Steven Hamilton (Kendra) all of Hartford; her brothers, Richard Aubrey (Betty) of Adamsville, Gordon Aubrey (Pat) of Argyle; her sisters-in-law, Jean (Montero) Aubrey, Nancy (Hamilton) Aubrey, both of Hartford and Doris (Smith) Aubrey; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mom and Dad were very fortunate to have Jason and Donna Bardin purchase their shop, and they have both become loved by all of us. They are our other family members (brother and sister), who did so much sharing our duties, taking care of our Mom and Dad, when we weren’t there. Are left to cherish Both of their memories.
Claire worked at the Maplewood Dairy diner on Route 4 in Hudson Falls (now a car wash). She loved being a waitress and serving people. A trait that never left her demeanor.
She worked at the Fort Edward GE for numerous years, until she developed an allergy to epoxy. Then she went to work for Dave Sheridan at his barn in Argyle and continued to work there at Sheridan Medical until she needed to stay at home with her teenage children.
Claire loved to cook and bake for any occasion that was being held at church or holidays at home. Everyone loved her pies and cooking!
She loved her family of friends her and Donald acquired when they moved to Blue Mountain Lake to resume “Pumpkin Mountain Gun Shop”. She was the bookkeeper and loved waiting on customers for Dad. She always had a meal that could be ready for anyone and everyone at a moments notice. Served with her graciousness and love for all.
She loved their hummingbirds that came by the 100’s every year and they were also always fed until the day they left!
We also want to express our gratitude and love for all of the staff that works on the Sandy Hill Wing at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. They were able to give our mother the love, compassion and caring for her needs that we couldn’t. And there are no words to describe how fortunate we feel, having known all of you! THANK YOU! FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS!
Due to the pandemic, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Main Street, Argyle, NY 12839. To view Claire’s Book of Memories and post condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Claire’s name can be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
