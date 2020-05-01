Claire R. Hamilton

Claire worked at the Maplewood Dairy diner on Route 4 in Hudson Falls (now a car wash). She loved being a waitress and serving people. A trait that never left her demeanor.

She worked at the Fort Edward GE for numerous years, until she developed an allergy to epoxy. Then she went to work for Dave Sheridan at his barn in Argyle and continued to work there at Sheridan Medical until she needed to stay at home with her teenage children.

Claire loved to cook and bake for any occasion that was being held at church or holidays at home. Everyone loved her pies and cooking!

She loved her family of friends her and Donald acquired when they moved to Blue Mountain Lake to resume “Pumpkin Mountain Gun Shop”. She was the bookkeeper and loved waiting on customers for Dad. She always had a meal that could be ready for anyone and everyone at a moments notice. Served with her graciousness and love for all.

She loved their hummingbirds that came by the 100’s every year and they were also always fed until the day they left!