HAGUE — Claire M. Phillips passed away on September 17, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL.

Mrs. Phillips was predeceased by her husband of twenty-five years in 1979. She was a resident of Jacksonville, FL since 1971. Mrs. Phillips spent six months each year at her home, “Southwinds,” in Friends Point on Lake George in Hague, NY, which she has owned since 1964.

She was a Certified Public Accountant, received her Bachelor’s of Business Administration Degree, Cum Laude, from St. John’s University in Brooklyn and the Master of Business Administration Degree in 1983 from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

During her business career, she had been on the staff of Ernst & Ernst in New York City, Controller and Principle of Arthur Young & Company in New York City, Controller of the Bryant Skinner Company in Jacksonville and Personal Accountant to Bryant B. Skinner, Sr.

She was a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a past matron of Southside Chapter #28, Order of the Eastern Star, Jacksonville and an honorary member of Fort Ticonderoga Chapter #263, Order of the Eastern Star in Ticonderoga, NY.

Mrs. Phillips was an avid world traveler, an enthusiastic sportswoman, duplicate bridge player and a lover of animals.