March 12, 1943 — Dec. 13, 2019

INDIAN LAKE — Claire L. Pollman, 76, of Adirondack Lake Road, passed away as a result of Primary Progressive Aphasia, a form of frontal temporal dementia, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with her loving husband at her side. She was under the compassionate care of staff at High Peaks Hospice.

Born on March 12, 1943 in Flushing, Queens, she was the eldest daughter of ten children born to Murtha and Rosemary (McDowell) Lawrence.

Claire was a graduate of St. Agnes Academic School in Queens, and SUNY Buffalo where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. While working at the bookstore in college, she met the dashing Adirondacker, Ernest W. Pollman whom she married on July 2, 1966.

Claire taught in many school districts as an elementary school teacher and was also the director of the Brockport Community Nursery School. She retired from teaching in 1998 and she and Ernest moved to Indian Lake in 2000.

Claire was an avid outdoor enthusiast, enjoying snowshoeing, paddling, hiking and admiring nature. She also enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader, instilling the love of reading in everyone she met. Claire enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially around the holidays.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Ernest; children, Jennifer and Ernest Jr.; her siblings; loving sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed a special bond.

In keeping with Claire’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Memorial contributions in Claire’s memory for the purchase of children’s literature may be directed to the Holley Community Free Library where she was a literacy volunteer and a board member (86 Public Square, Holley, NY 14470) or the Indian Lake Public Library (PO Box 778, Indian Lake, NY 12842).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.

