Claire “Dolly” O’Dell

Oct. 5, 1936—Feb. 5, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Claire “Dolly” O’Dell, 85, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Born Oct. 5, 1936 in Malone, NY she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred (McCaffrey) Seymour.

Dolly loved crossword puzzles, knitting, shopping, home decorating, gardening and canning. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, especially the NY Mets, and spoiling her four-leggewd companions, Edna and Sara.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Edward of 53 years, wher brothers, Robert Seymour and Gerald Seymour; her sisters, Mary Elizabeth Duell and Dorothy Huntzinger.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Richard) Barrows of Lake Luzerne, Michael (Veronica) O’Dell of Gansevoort, Heidi (Frank) Poole of Simms, TX, Shawn (Janet) O’Dell of Lacona, NY, Jeffery (Michele) O’Dell of Gansevoort and Erin (Scott) Keller of Clarksville, NY; and her sister, Marylyn Harris of Racine, OH. Dolly is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Bay Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., Inc., 1080 Bay Road, Lake George, NY 12845.

Dolly will be sorely missed but her family takes solace knowing she is now reunited with her loving husband.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.