Jan. 12, 1933—Sept. 22, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Claire Alfano, 89, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1933 in Ticonderoga, NY, the daughter of the late Romeo and Irene (Mercier) Contois. Claire graduated from Ticonderoga High School Class of 1950. Claire was a woman ahead of her time. She worked as a computer programmer for International Paper and Scott Paper. Claire loved traveling to Paris, Bonaire, New Orleans and Prince Edward Island to name a few favorites. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being a literacy volunteer. She enjoyed knitting and cross-stitching, which are works of art that hang in all the family homes. Above all, Claire loved summers at the camp on Lake George.
In addition to her parents, Claire was predeceased by her husband Tony Alfano, her brother Albert Contois and by her son Michael O’Brien.
She is survived by her children: Kevin (Sue) of Bonaire Dutch Caribbean, Catherine (Bill) of Queensbury, NY and Dennis of Glens Falls, NY; grandchildren: Scott, Kelsey, Lindsey, Eric, Danielle, Katie, Thomas and Amanda; and great-grandchildren: Mila, Connor, Mariah, Jillian, Madelyn, Claire, Colby and Lily.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY with prayers following at 7 p.m.
The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Black Watch Library, Ticonderoga, NY in memory of Claire.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
