Sept. 1961—June 5, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Cindy (Sperry) Converse, 61, of Harrington Hill Road, Lake George, NY, died June 5, 2023 after a long struggle with cancer, which she wants you to know she fought to the heartbreaking end.

Cindy was born Sept. 25, 1961 in Glens Falls, NY to David H. Sperry of Glen Lake and the late Gertrude H. (Regan) Sperry. The eldest daughter of six children, second to her brother Mike. Cindy married the love of her life Patrick I. Converse of Warrensburg in 1983.

After completely rehabbing and selling a starter house in Corinth, together Pat and Cindy turned their attention to building their home on Harrington Hill Road, where they have lived enjoying the mountain solitude since, along with their various beloved pets over the years.

Prior to graduating from Siena College, Cindy spent a semester abroad in Aix en Provence France. This experience gave Cindy the courage and desire to incorporate travel in her profession. After her graduation from Siena College in 1983 Cindy immediately set out on creating a career for herself which in the beginning encompassed a variety of different fields, all of which she enjoyed, so long as she continued to learn and be challenged by each one. Cindy especially took pleasure in her last position as Director of Finance for Silhouette Optical Ltd. in Green Island, NY. The relationships she formed and challenges she faced at Silhouette were a great satisfaction to Cindy. Silhouette also provided opportunities to see a great deal of the U.S. and Europe which she was very thankful for. If it wasn’t for cancer, Cindy would still be working. Despite the daily commute from Warrensburg to Green Island and the fact that Cindy did it for 19 years only further illustrated her love of and loyalty to Silhouette. Cindy’s total estimated mileage back and forth to the office during her employment was 570,000 miles, a significant number she kept track of, along with all the other daily commuters she made “friends” with while trying to get around “them” during her commute, every, single, day.

Cindy always said growing up on Glen Lake was the best childhood anyone could ever have had. The experiences of water skiing, skating, canoeing and kayaking and the lifelong friendships developed were priceless. As was attending and graduating from Lake George High School, a wonderful hometown school that lent itself to the development of many long lasting relationships.

After college graduation Cindy enjoyed living in the Adirondacks and took advantage of a great many things it had to offer as well including snow shoeing, cross country skiing, walking, running, hiking, canoeing, and especially golf. She also very much loved the trips her father spearheaded to visit historical sites and other places of interest. The first larger trip being a car ride with four teenage kids from Glen Lake to a retirement town in Florida on Cindy Lane. This memory is indelibly impressed on all participants. Later trips, although not as ambitious, usually included many family members and were a source of great joy.

Cindy was predeceased by her mother, Gertrude “Trudie” (Regan) Sperry.

She is survived by her father, David H. Sperry of Glen Lake; her best friend and husband of 39 years, Patrick I. Converse of Warrensburg; her brother, Michael Sperry of Glen Lake; her dear sisters: Suzanne Sperry of Rutland, VT and Kassy (Devon) Griffith of Brooklyn, NY; her brother, Jack Sperry (Michele Arcuri) of Glen Lake; and her brother, Dennis (Lisa) Sperry of South Glens Falls; and her stepson, Patrick Converse of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and cousins along with brothers and sisters-in-law. All whom Cindy thanks with all her heart for all their help and support.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Cindy’s name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Cancer.org.

Friends may call on Cindy’s family from 2 p.m.–5 p.m., Monday, June 12, 2023, at Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Here there will be pictures of Cindy’s past, music and a place to share memories with each other.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

