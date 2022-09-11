Nov. 20, 1959—Sept. 7, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Cindy J. Viger-Burt, went to Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 to be with her mother and father, also to meet her at Heavens Gates were her two brothers, Junior and Alfred and her best friend and cousin, Nancy Howard and her beloved poodle, Glitter.

Born on Nov. 20, 1959 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Joseph and Helen Josephine (Trybendis) Viger.

Cindy was the youngest of eight kids and graduated Glens Falls High School Class of 1978. She enjoyed collecting different things such as Beanie Babies, Barbies, and Hard Rock Cafe items from all over.

She loved taking care of her house plants, was lifelong homemaker and always kept her house tidy. She enjoyed NASCAR, especially her favorite driver Jimmie Johnson, crafting her homemade Christmas ornaments, May-day baskets and scarfs. Cindy was one of a kind and she will be remembered by all.

Survivors include her only daughter, Echolee M. Burt; her longtime companion, Jack J. Straight; her former husband, Frank Burt, father of her daughter; her siblings: Joan Bailey, Joseph Viger, Jeannie (Viger) Martindale, Lucky Viger and Philip Viger; her “sisters-in-law”: Judith, Michele, Sissy and Charo; also many nieces, nephews, and great-nephews and nieces.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St,, South Glens Falls. For online condolences and to view Cindy’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday following the calling hours with Rev. Guy “Tony” Childs, officiating.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.