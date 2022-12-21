June 19, 1983—Dec. 16, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Christopher Thomas McIntyre, 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Born on June 19, 1983, in Reading, PA. He was the son of Thomas McIntyre and Melissa Intelisano (Rotkiske).

Chris graduated from Reading High School in 2002, and went to Reading Area Community College for computer programming.

He worked at AngioDynamics in Queensbury, NY, for the past two years in the Final Boxing Department. He was loved by everyone. He loved spending time with family, playing classic games, the Philadelphia Phillies, and being cuddled up on the couch watching “X Files” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Chris was predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas McIntyre, on April 3, 2001.

Survivors include Ashley McIntyre, (wife) of Glens Falls, NY; Thomas McIntyre, (father) of Reading, PA; Melissa Intelisano (mother) of Hamburg, PA; Amy McIntyre (sister) of Glens Falls, NY; Angela Accordino (sister) of Temple PA.

Services will be held at a later date.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.