June 19, 1983—Dec. 16, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Christopher Thomas McIntyre, 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Born on June 19, 1983, in Reading, PA. He was the son of Thomas McIntyre and Melissa Intelisano (Rotkiske).
Chris graduated from Reading High School in 2002, and went to Reading Area Community College for computer programming.
He worked at AngioDynamics in Queensbury, NY, for the past two years in the Final Boxing Department. He was loved by everyone. He loved spending time with family, playing classic games, the Philadelphia Phillies, and being cuddled up on the couch watching “X Files” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”
Chris was predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas McIntyre, on April 3, 2001.
Survivors include Ashley McIntyre, (wife) of Glens Falls, NY; Thomas McIntyre, (father) of Reading, PA; Melissa Intelisano (mother) of Hamburg, PA; Amy McIntyre (sister) of Glens Falls, NY; Angela Accordino (sister) of Temple PA.
Services will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.