Oct. 24, 1965 — Jan. 15, 2020

DEL RAY BEACH, Fla. — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Christopher Thomas Fitzgerald, age 54, on Jan. 15, 2020. Chris passed away in Del Ray Beach, Florida surrounded by family. Chris was able to fulfill a life-long dream to live near the ocean. Although his time in Florida was short, Chris thoroughly enjoyed being able to spend much of his time outside in the sunshine.

Chris was born Oct. 24, 1965 to Charlene MacDonald Shaw and Thomas R. Fitzgerald in Glens Falls. Chris was quite the character right from the start arriving two months prior to his due date. Chris was adventurous and lived life on his terms. Chris loved to spend his time hiking, rock climbing, skiing, fishing and camping. Chris was a talented chef. His salsa was rivaled by none. Chris was passionate about many things including caring for the elderly, which he parlayed into a career. Chris was a huge New England Patriots fan much to the chagrin of his nieces who he teased relentlessly for their devotion to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chris loved the Adirondacks and spent many wonderful days on the beach at his family’s house on Brant Lake.

Chris was predeceased by his mother, Charlene MacDonald Shaw; and his grandparents, Gerald and Dorothy Fitzgerald and John G. and Georgette MacDonald.