Christopher T. Holmes
July 20, 1978 - June 26, 2022
GREENWICH — Christopher T. Holmes, 43, a longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away, June 26, 2022 in Del Ray Beach, FL.
He was born July 20, 1978 in Saratoga Springs, NY and was the son of Patricia Henley and Gerald Holmes, both of Greenwich.
Christopher was a graduate of Greenwich Central School Class of 1997 and had worked at The Fort Miller Company, Premier Renovations, and Kuzmich Construction in Greenwich before moving to Florida and working for Basil Acuri Construction.
He was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giants fan and also liked NASCAR. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, special fishing trips with his daughter Alyvia and camping with his daughter Kendall. He loved animals, especially his dog Sierra.
In addition to his parents; he is survived by his daughters: Alyvia Holmes of Hudson Falls and Kendall Holmes of Waterville; sister, Brandy Skillings of Greenwich; one niece Makayla Skillings of Dover, NH; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and close friend Tara Couch of FL.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard and Irene Henley and John and Beverly Holmes.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Greenwich.
Memorials can be made to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are unde the care of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY — www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.