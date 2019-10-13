FORT EDWARD — On Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019, Christopher Shane Nelson passed away after a long and brutal fight with brain and lung cancer. Christopher passed away at home with his loving wife by his side, hand in hand.
Christopher has touched the lives of so many and the willingness to do anything for anyone at anytime, and expecting nothing in return. He loved to go fishing, work on cars, spend time in his “Man Cave” garage, but mostly he loved to just spend time with his loving wife and his grandchildren. His stubbornness, love of life, energy and his HUGE heart will truly be missed.
Survivors include his Wife, Bonnie Nelson; two sons, Brandon and Shane; daughter, Jessica; his brothers, Brian, Mark and Ron; his sister, Tara; his step sisters, Jennifer and Ashley; his step daughter, Arica; his step son, Travis; along with many nieces and nephews. He has many grandchildren as well, three of which he was very close with and spent a lot of time with, Kaison, Kaiden and Karleigh.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’ll Hold You in My Heart until I Hold You in Heaven.”
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Radloff Funeral Home Inc., 136 Warren St., Glen Falls.
The family would like to thank Saratoga Community Hospice and the doctors and nurses at the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center. Memorial contributions in Christopher’s memory may be made to the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.