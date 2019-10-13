{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher Shane Nelson

FORT EDWARD — On Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019, Christopher Shane Nelson passed away after a long and brutal fight with brain and lung cancer. Christopher passed away at home with his loving wife by his side, hand in hand.

Christopher has touched the lives of so many and the willingness to do anything for anyone at anytime, and expecting nothing in return. He loved to go fishing, work on cars, spend time in his “Man Cave” garage, but mostly he loved to just spend time with his loving wife and his grandchildren. His stubbornness, love of life, energy and his HUGE heart will truly be missed.

Survivors include his Wife, Bonnie Nelson; two sons, Brandon and Shane; daughter, Jessica; his brothers, Brian, Mark and Ron; his sister, Tara; his step sisters, Jennifer and Ashley; his step daughter, Arica; his step son, Travis; along with many nieces and nephews. He has many grandchildren as well, three of which he was very close with and spent a lot of time with, Kaison, Kaiden and Karleigh.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“I’ll Hold You in My Heart until I Hold You in Heaven.”

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Radloff Funeral Home Inc., 136 Warren St., Glen Falls.

The family would like to thank Saratoga Community Hospice and the doctors and nurses at the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center. Memorial contributions in Christopher’s memory may be made to the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments