Aug. 6, 1965—Feb. 17, 2023

WELLS, VT — With profound disbelief and unrelenting sadness, the family of Christopher (Chris) Scott Ellis of Wells, VT, announces his unexpected death.

Born in Taipei, Taiwan on Aug. 6, 1965, Chris died at home on Friday, February 17, 2023, following a brief illness. Chris was the youngest of three sons born to his surviving parents, Ronald C. and Betty Ann (Thackeray) Ellis, of Poultney.

Chris graduated from Fairview High School in Erie County, PA, in 1983, then later from Mercyhurst University (formerly Mercyhurst College) of Erie in 1987, with a bachelor’s degree in police science. A star athlete, he excelled in both high school and college sports, particularly baseball and football. Chris began his career in loss prevention later finding his niche in manufacturing as an operations and production manager. He was a natural leader and garnered respect through his earnest efforts to understand, support and encourage people. Most recently, Chris worked for GE Aerospace in Rutland, Vermont.

Chris was kind, selfless, steady, patient and loving. His presence calmed. He was devoted to his family and held dear friends close to his heart. He was a quiet man, but loved to laugh. When his eyes of the darkest blue looked your way, you felt truly seen. In many ways, he was perfection personified. He loved movies, Antiques Roadshow, the Cincinnati Bengals, Stephen King, his daughter’s art, and all of Vermont, especially its mountains and Lake Saint Catherine.

Christopher is survived by his soulmate and wife of nearly 34 years, Gianetta M. (Petrillo) Ellis; his beloved daughter, Audrey E. Ellis, of whom he was extraordinarily proud; his parents, Ronald C. and Betty Ann (Thackeray) Ellis; his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Sheila (Darr) Ellis of Front Royal, VA; his aunt and uncle, Christopher and Kathy (Parker) Ellis of Granville, NY; and several cousins. Chris is predeceased by his oldest brother, Richard C. Ellis, formerly of Erie, PA; and his aunt and uncle William and Constance (Ellis) Parker of Middletown Springs, VT. And one special nephew, Jeffrey C. Ellis of North Carolina. He loved them all.

Because his favorite season was spring, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rye Chalet at 263 Snow Brook Lane in Wells, VT. Family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christopher’s name to the Rutland County Humane Society, the Wells Village Library at PO Box 587, Wells, VT 05774, or to a charity of choice. There will be no calling hours or funeral services.