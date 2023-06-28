May 31, 2011 — June 23, 2023

HUDSON FALLS—Christopher Micheal Goodness, 12, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 31, 2011, in Glens Falls Hospital, he was the son of Jessica (Leskow) and Christopher Goodness.

Christopher attended Hudson Falls Middle School, where he had a smile that could light up the room and always worked hard, never giving up on his schoolwork. His kindness and overall positive outlook will be forever remembered.

He was a friend to many and appreciated his friends and their encouragement during his battle. Although Christopher was self-sufficient, he knew his best buddies, Landon Sullivan and Christian Cook, were his wingmen. There are memories Landon and Christian will hold on to forever. There will be an empty chair in each classroom for his class, but the memory of Christopher will continue.

Christopher enjoyed being outdoors, including fishing and hiking, playing football, airsoft guns, driving anything motorized, swimming, gaming and listening to music. He was a lively and clever child who enjoyed spending time with loved ones. Christopher was a connoisseur of many foods, some of his favorites included nacho cheese dogs, sour patch kids, boneless wings, BBQ ribs, smoked BBQ, and so much more. During family gatherings and social events, wherever the food was, that’s where you’d find Christopher.

Despite battling cancer, he maintained a positive attitude and a contagious smile. He was kindhearted and always willing to help others, even when he wasn’t feeling well. Christopher cherished spending time with his sister and playing with his cousins. The memories they shared over his lifetime will be carried in their hearts forever.

Christopher was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Elaine Leskow, and maternal great grandmother, Rose Kirsch, his paternal great-grandma and great-grandpa Goodness, his paternal great-grandma, Lillian McKittrick and Terry “Papa” Allen.

Survivors include his father and mother, Christopher I. Goodness and Jessica R. Leskow-Goodness; his sister, Haylee R. Goodness; his grandparents, Tammy Fitzgerald (Al), Guy Goodness, Cathy “Nanu” Allen; his aunts and uncles: John and Theresa McKittrick, Katie Leskow (Dan), Dave and Jenn Leskow, Daniel and Kelsey Riley, Derick and Audra Goodness, Nick Goodness, Patrick Riley, Danielle and Mack Marshall; his cousins: Carter, Trevor, Taylor, Davie, BrayBray, JM, Joey, Gillian (Logan), Aaron, Chester, Paisley and many others.

Friends may call Friday, June 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m, at the Hudson Falls High School Gymnasium, 80 E LaBarge St., in Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank the Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center and his doctor, Jennifer Pearce, nurse, Meredith and all the nurses who cared for him and his family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Christopher may be made to the Christopher Goodness Strong Scholarship Fund through the Goodness Strong Account at any Glens Falls National Bank Branch.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.