Oct. 7, 1979—Nov. 20, 2022

NORTH CREEK — Christopher Michael Durkin, 43, most recently of Evansville, IN, son of Michael and Nancy Durkin of North Creek, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 20, 2022.

Christopher came into this world on Oct. 7, 1979 in Glens Falls, NY. He grew up in North Creek, NY and graduated from Johnsburg Central School.

After high school Christopher headed south to East Carolina State University where he graduated with a master’s degree.

Christopher was an easygoing, happy person that would help anyone and lived life to the fullest. Christopher loved spending time with his friends and family. He looked forward to coming back home each winter to enjoy snowboarding at Gore Mountain and out to Stone Harbor, NJ to take in the ocean each summer with his family. Unfortunately, he was not able to finish the epic stick and rock fight between him and his sister, which his mother interrupted many years ago. He will be missed by all that have come into his life.

Predeceasing Christopher is his grandparents, William and Dorothy Durkin, Henry Allen; uncles: Henry Allen, Jr., Scott Allen and aunts Keri Allen and Loraine Allen.

Besides his parents Christopher is survived by his son, Jayden Kissel; sister, Nicole Durkin; grandmother, Fannie Allen; step-grandmother, Marye Allen; niece, Madison Vaus; aunt and uncles: Patrick (Sandra) Durkin, Lorrie (Robert) Shaw and Kelly (Jeffery) Ordway; cousins: Jessica (Brad) Simon, Samantha (Trevor) Badgley, Matthew (Ariel) Durkin, Katie Durkin, Dalton (Marisa) Ordway and Taylor (Ashely) Ordway.

In celebration of his life, please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or your local animal shelter.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for the spring of 2023.

