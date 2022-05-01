May 1, 1986—Oct. 11, 2021

FT. MYERS, FL — On Oct. 11, 2021 we suddenly lost a beautiful soul, Christopher Matthew Hughes. We say “until we meet again” to a son, brother and friend whom we loved so very much.

Chris was a naturally talented tradesman of many things including the culinary arts, drawing and building. He loved cooking, fishing, animals and most of all his precious rescue pit bull, Princess.

Chris traveled his own path, tragically leading us to this day, gone far too soon. His battles were many and now his spirit can be free of the pain. He loved his family deeply and always ended the conversation with “I love you” regardless.

Now free to fly, he is remembered and missed by those that cared for him. Christopher leaves behind his parents Kendall and Kathy Hughes; his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Holly Hughes; his niece Kenna Hughes; and nephew Kieran Hughes.

Ever since you went away—Life has never been the same—Yet, it comforts me to know—That one day we’ll meet again.

We love you Chris—The Hughes Family