Feb. 25, 1965—Aug. 22, 2022

PORTER CORNERS — It is with great sadness the family of Christopher M. “Roscoe” Waite, 57, of Porter Corners has to announce his passing. On Monday, August 22, 2022, after a short illness, Chris passed surrounded by his two sons.

Born on February 25, 1965, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Ralph S. and Vivian (Matters) Waite. He attended Saratoga Springs High School.

He married Helen Stanton on July 17, 1993, at the Porter Corners United Methodist Church. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Helen passed away on January 10, 2010.

Christopher worked as a truck driver for Grand Union. He then worked for Pompa Brothers for nine years and 19 years at Pallette Stone prior to his retirement in 2019.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and four-wheeling.

Survivors include his sons: Christopher R. (Sarah Osborne) Stanton of Middle Grove and Patrick W. (Victoria Alvord) Waite of Porter Corners; two grandsons: Christopher and Jethro Waite; siblings: Carolyn Waite of Porter Corners, Stephen Waite of Greenfield and Christian (Katie) Waite of South Glens Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Following the visitation, family and friends are encouraged to share stories at a time of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne at a later date.

Contributions in Christopher’s memory may be made to his family in care of Patrick Waite, 186 Plank Rd., Porter Corners, NY 12859.

