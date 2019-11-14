April 24, 1979 — Nov. 9, 2019
OLMSTEDVILLE — Christopher M. Bennett, 40, of North Gore Road, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at his home, following a heart attack.
Born April 24, 1979 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ronald Bennett of Olmstedville and the late Jennie (Clyde) Bennett.
He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Minerva Central School, class of 1999.
Chris had a knack for cooking and enjoyed many years in food service at many local establishments.
Besides being behind the line in a kitchen, he enjoyed his vast collection of Airsoft guns.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his father, Ronald Bennett of Olmstedville; his daughter, Emma Lynn Bennett of Granville; siblings, Natasha Phelps of Whitesboro and Kevin Bennett of Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in St. Mary’s Irishtown Cemetery in Minerva.
A reception will follow the interment at the Minerva Community Center.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.