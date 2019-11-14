{{featured_button_text}}
Christopher M. Bennett

April 24, 1979 — Nov. 9, 2019

OLMSTEDVILLE — Christopher M. Bennett, 40, of North Gore Road, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at his home, following a heart attack.

Born April 24, 1979 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ronald Bennett of Olmstedville and the late Jennie (Clyde) Bennett.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Minerva Central School, class of 1999.

Chris had a knack for cooking and enjoyed many years in food service at many local establishments.

Besides being behind the line in a kitchen, he enjoyed his vast collection of Airsoft guns.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Bennett of Olmstedville; his daughter, Emma Lynn Bennett of Granville; siblings, Natasha Phelps of Whitesboro and Kevin Bennett of Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in St. Mary’s Irishtown Cemetery in Minerva.

A reception will follow the interment at the Minerva Community Center.

