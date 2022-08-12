June 14, 1979—Aug. 7, 2022

ROCK CITY FALLS — Christopher Jones, 43, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Albany Medical Center as a result of an ATV accident.

He was born on June 14, 1979, in Troy and is the son of Francis Jones of Greenwich and Joyce Miller-Jones of Saratoga.

Chris graduated from Greenwich High School, Class of 1997. While attending Adirondack Community College, he followed his passion for art and design, earning a certificate in graphic arts.

Chris had a passion for painting and took part in the restoration and painting some of the most historic homes throughout the Saratoga area, bringing them back to life. He was able to show off just some of this many talents and artistic abilities while looking back and viewing the progress and transformation from start to finish.

Chris has some career moves over the years, but finally found the job he truly enjoyed at Cottrell Paper Company in Rock City Falls, where he was recently promoted as a Beater Room Supervisor. He took pride in his work, maintained the equipment and always excelled.

The majority of Chris’s most memorable times were spent with his son, Ethen. They enjoyed each other’s company, playing video games and fishing.

Chris would do anything for anyone and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a simple man, a kid at heart, who loved spending any time he could with his friends and family. He enjoyed toying around with gas-powered remote control cars, going to any outdoor adventure, especially with anything motorized. He will be missed by so many, especially his son, Ethen, his nieces and nephew, Lila, Landry and Gannon, who absolutely loved and adored their Uncle Chris.

Left to cherish his memory include his son, Ethen Jones of Fort Edward; as well as his father, Francis Jones of Greenwich (Nancy McLaughlin); his mother, Joyce Miller-Jones of Saratoga; his brother, John Jones (Andrea); his nieces and nephew: Lila Jones, Landry Jones, and Gannon Jones all of Rock City Falls; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved Chris very much.

Friends and family may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828.

Burial will be later and at the convenience of the family.

To view Chris’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.