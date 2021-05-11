Dec. 2, 1960—May 6, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—Christopher John Havens, 60, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born December 2, 1960 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Malcolm and Shirley (Mullen) Havens.
Chris graduated from Hudson Falls High School and was employed by the Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward. He loved tinkering with vehicles and reading car magazines, as well watching car shows on TV. Chris especially loved all animals and grew up caring for a variety of numerous house and farm pets. His little longhaired chihuahua Jelly Bean was his favorite, and she was his loyal and constant companion. There was often stray cats that appeared in the mudroom, and he took them in and cared for them as well. His present stray is a black cat named Archie. All of his pets have had a happy and loving home in which to live out their days.
Chris was quiet, gentle and patient, and enjoyed being home with his family, friends and animals. He enjoyed sharing stories of fun times, and was a favorite in the neighborhood. He had a kind, caring and generous heart. He was honest, loyal, and always willing to help anyone in any way. He was very close with his neighbors Marty and Dan as well as their families. Marty was like a brother to Chris and helped him through his long illness. Chris was a very special, sweet person who will be greatly missed by many.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings; Darlene Havens Piper of Schaghticoke, and Jeffrey Havens (Mary) of Hudson Falls; his nieces: Heather Havens, Jessica Havens Thorn, and Karen Havens as well as their families; as well as an uncle, two aunts, friends, and neighbors.
At Chris’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY.
Memorial donations in Chris’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff of the ER, and Tower 2 of Glens Falls Hospital for their care and compassion.
