Dec. 2, 1960—May 6, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—Christopher John Havens, 60, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 2, 1960 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Malcolm and Shirley (Mullen) Havens.

Chris graduated from Hudson Falls High School and was employed by the Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward. He loved tinkering with vehicles and reading car magazines, as well watching car shows on TV. Chris especially loved all animals and grew up caring for a variety of numerous house and farm pets. His little longhaired chihuahua Jelly Bean was his favorite, and she was his loyal and constant companion. There was often stray cats that appeared in the mudroom, and he took them in and cared for them as well. His present stray is a black cat named Archie. All of his pets have had a happy and loving home in which to live out their days.