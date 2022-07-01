Christopher John Eagan

March 28, 1972 - June 21, 2022

CLEMONS — Christopher John Eagan, age 50, of Clemons, NY past away unexpectedly in Pembroke, NY doing what he loved to do drive a truck!!

Born March 28, 1972, he died June 21, 2022.

Chris leaves behind his wife Joanne Eagan of 30 years of marriage 36 years together; Chris's pride and joy are his children and grandchildren that he loved dearly: Riley and husband Robert Ballard; and their children: Karson and Amelia Ballard of Whitehall, NY, Joellen and husband John Drost; and their children Jadyn, Haley, Jace, and Kara Drost of Clemons, NY. Chris is also survived by his mother Theresa Eagan; his brother Bernie and wife Julie Eagan of Whitehall, NY, his brother Art Eagan of Whitehall, NY; nieces: Vanessa Eagan; and her daughter Karmela of Whitehall, NY, Ashley Eagan of Whitehall, NY; Laura Walker; and daughter Autumn of NM, Genny Scott; and son Aeron of Whitehall, NY, Jessika Erickson of Whitehall, NY; nephews: Justin Eagan of Whitehall, NY, Kevin Raymond of Clemons, NY; ex-sisters-in-law: Kerry Buchino of Whitehall, NY, Tammy Angus; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is predeceased by his dad Bernie; four brothers: Peter, Paul, Timmy, and Joe Eagan; nephew Tyler Eagan; best friends: Newy Raymond, Pete Mathews, and Leon Wilbur.

Chris was a self-employed truck driver for most of his life he loved to race his big brothers Bernie and Artie when they would cross paths on the road. When not trucking he enjoyed having a beer on the deck with his employees, friends, and family along with telling all the trucking stories, who had the best/fastest truck, Cat or Detroit, Peterbilt or KW. Who had more miles forward and backwards, it was always a competition.

Chris loved to take his boat out tubing with all the kids. His best outing was when he took his daughters, nieces, nephews, and the Dudley kids Chris, Logan, Olivia who he loved as his own to NY City around the Statue of Liberty and back. Chris also enjoyed fishing and again competing who catches the first fish to the biggest fish most of the time he would lose the bet. He loved to snowmobile and go four wheeling with his daughters.

Their will be no calling hours, just a Celebration of Life at his home, 170 County Route 7, Clemons, NY on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 3-8 p.m. So please bring your own chair, eat, have a beer, and share your memories. This is what Chris would have wanted.