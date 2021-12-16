May 18, 2001—Dec. 12, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Christopher James LaCroix, 20, of Fort Edward, NY passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on May 18, 2001 in Carmel, NY, he is the son of Robert Wayne LaCroix and Sara Jean Tompkins. Christopher had previously attended Hudson Falls Central School. He was employed by McGuire Excavating in Fort Ann and McDonalds in Fort Edward.

Christopher was a free and gentle soul. He loved to be surrounded by friends and family. Christopher especially loved unique and fast cars; he was mechanically gifted and fixed up all of his vehicles. He would always extend a helping hand to all friends and family, fixing anyone’s car that was in need of repair.

Christopher enjoyed all outdoor activities including hiking, biking, camping, ATV and dirt bike riding, most of all bonfires with friends. Chris loved wholeheartedly many people, but especially Amber Genier and her daughter Scarlett. Chris was supported by all his friends and family, too many to mention. We would like to mention a very small few, special recognition to Racheal Willette and her son Keegan, Amy Sherman and her son Dan, Uncle Brian, Grandma and Grandpa Tompkins.

He was predeceased by his great-grandfather Robert Howe; great-step-grandfather Richard Brown; great-grandmother Helena Brown; grandmother Deborah LaCroix; grandfather Robert Baker and great-uncle Charles Martin.

Chris is survived by his mother and stepfather Sara Tompkins and Derek Shaw of Fort Edward; step-sister Madison Shaw of Fort Edward; father Robert LaCroix of Granville; brothers: Robert J. LaCroix of Granville and Bradley Lacroix of Fort Edward; grandparents Donna and Bert Tompkins of Wingdale, NY; great-grandmother Lucy Howe of Dover Plains, NY; aunt and uncle Aaron and Marcia Tompkins and family of Howes Caves, NY; uncle Brian LaCroix and family of Wassaic, NY; uncle and aunt Jeff and Jennifer Crocker and family of New Milfort, CT; great-grandmother Yvonne O’Connell of Pawling, NY; and step-grandmother Alice Jones of Fort Ann, NY; his dog Banks; cat Teddy; and Goldfish.

The family would like to thank the care team of medical professionals at Glens Falls Hospital ER and Albany Medical Center SICU.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY with a prayer service to immediately follow and is being lead by his grandfather Burt Tompkins.

Donations in Christopher’s memory may be made to Hudson River Community Credit Union on Dix Ave., Hudson Falls, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.