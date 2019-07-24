June 28, 1939 — July 18, 2019
DIAMOND POINT — Christopher G. Sprague, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born on June 28, 1939 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Clifford B. and Pearl C. (Graves) Sprague.
Christopher was a graduate of Warrensburg High School.
He went on to work in construction, retiring from Edward and Thomas O’Connor Construction after many years of service.
Throughout his life, Christopher enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar and building wishing wells.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Sprague; an infant daughter, Crystal M. Sprague; and his siblings, Clifford D. Sprague and Marcia Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher G. Sprague II and his companion, Lorrie A. Wolf; his in-laws, Jerry Reed and Joan M. Monahan; nieces, nephews and cousins, Candi Cameron, Colleen Dingman, Clifford Sprague and several others; also his dogs, Timber and Symba Wolf.
Per the family’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Kimberli Crannell and Warren County Nursing.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.