Christopher G. Sprague

June 28, 1939 — July 18, 2019

DIAMOND POINT — Christopher G. Sprague, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born on June 28, 1939 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Clifford B. and Pearl C. (Graves) Sprague.

Christopher was a graduate of Warrensburg High School.

He went on to work in construction, retiring from Edward and Thomas O’Connor Construction after many years of service.

Throughout his life, Christopher enjoyed hunting, fishing, Nascar and building wishing wells.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Sprague; an infant daughter, Crystal M. Sprague; and his siblings, Clifford D. Sprague and Marcia Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Christopher G. Sprague II and his companion, Lorrie A. Wolf; his in-laws, Jerry Reed and Joan M. Monahan; nieces, nephews and cousins, Candi Cameron, Colleen Dingman, Clifford Sprague and several others; also his dogs, Timber and Symba Wolf.

Per the family’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Kimberli Crannell and Warren County Nursing.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

