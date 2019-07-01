FORT EDWARD and BRISTOL, CT — Christopher G. Casey Sr., 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home, from medical complications on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Born Jan. 18 in Bristol, Connecticut, he was the son of Janet (McKee) Casey Kokaly and the late George Casey Sr.
Christopher grew up in Bristol, Connecticut and proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard.
On April 26, 2003, he married Tina Dudley in Oakfield, Maine. They resided in Fort Edward, where Christopher was employed as a welder at Finch Paper in Glens Falls.
Christopher was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He loved gardening and canning the vegetables that he grew. He was a master welder who had a love of Chevy trucks. Chris loved people and enjoyed hanging out with his buddies, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and his family.
In addition to his father, Christopher was predeceased by his brother, George Casey Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Tina Casey; his mother, Janet Kokaly (Jake); his sons, Christopher Casey Jr., Timothy Casey and Jeremiah Casey; his stepdaughter, Ashley Dudley; his brother, Steve Casey (Bonnie); his sister, Bonnie Ouelette; his father-in-law, Theron Dudley; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, following the calling hours.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Christopher’s name can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
