Jan. 8, 1942—April 24, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Christopher Detmer, 80, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born January 8, 1942, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late John F. and Natasha (Wentcher) Detmer.

On May 31, 1980, Christopher married Eva Maxwell in Warrensburg.

Christopher attended University of Ireland-Dublin and later graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago. Following college, he joined the United States Marines and served for 3 years. He later founded his business, Adirondack Studios, with Tom Lloyd. They were known worldwide.

Christopher had many enjoyments including golfing, fishing, art, music of all kinds and traveling. He was a member of the Glens Falls Country Club, he was on the boards of Glens Falls Symphony, a board member for the Hyde Collection and a member of North Country Ministries.

In addition to his parents, Christopher was predeceased by his grandparents: Otto and Pauline Wentcher, and Howard and Florence Detmer. He was also predeceased by his brother, Mark; and a nephew, Adam Detmer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Eva Detmer; a sister, Natasha Detmer; brothers: John F. and Stephen M. Detmer; nieces and nephews: Pamela Harris (Charlie) and Katie Detmer Harnetiaux; and great-nieces: Charlotte and Claire Harris.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. The family asks that you please wear a mask if you are in attendance.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Vanderveer, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, brother-in-law, Stephen and his wife, Marilyn Detmer, also his barber, Dameon Joaquin for the weekly hair shaves and trim.

In loving memory of Christopher, contributions may be made to North Country Ministries, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885, Glens Falls Symphony, P.O. Box 2036, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.